KWOS Athlete of the Week: Sofia Doolittle, Helias High School

By Zimmer Communications

KWOS is highlighting an outstanding local high school athlete each week, brought to you by MU Health Care Sports Medicine. This week we feature Helias Lady Crusaders guard Sofia Doolittle.



In a district title game, Doolittle scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Helias won its third straight district basketball title. The junior was 10 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter as the Lady Crusaders scored 28 points in the final quarter to pick up the win. Doolittle also had 8 rebounds in the game.



In the Class 5 State Quarterfinals, Doolittle was one of the leading scorers for the Lady Crusaders. She finished the game with 10 points.



"Sofia is one of the hardest working members of the team. She is only 5'3'' but plays like she is 6'3''. Sofia never backs down from a challenge and is the ultimate competitor, making herself, teammates, and program better," said Helias Lady Crusaders Head Coach Garrett Wiggans.



For the year, Doolittle shot 66.1% from the foul line, had 79 rebounds, 44 steals and 31 assists for the Lady Crusaders.



