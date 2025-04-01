Large hail and damaging winds are possible across mid-Missouri on Wednesday

While the tornado threat appears to be low, mid-Missouri could see two rounds of severe weather on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says mid-Missouri could see large hail and damaging winds Wednesday afternoon (April 1, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass says the first threat would be from about 5-9 am tomorrow and would involve leftover storms from western Missouri. He says large hail is possible. The second threat would be from late morning into the afternoon tomorrow. Mr. Glass tells 939 the Eagle while the tornado threat is low, mid-Missouri could see large hail and damaging winds with severe thunderstorms.

