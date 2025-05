Lawmakers get state budget done but not without some bruised egos

Missouri lawmakers send a $53 billion fiscal year 2026 state budget to Gov. Mike Kehoe’s desk. The measure hikes k-12 education funding nearly $500 million. All state government workers will receive a raise . The raise will be 1% for every two years worked, with a top of 10% for 20-year workers.But the House adjourned without passing a large spending measure. It included almost $500 million for all sorts of projects, killing it for the year.