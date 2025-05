Lawmakers will come back in June for a Missouri special session

One southwest Missouri lawmaker says she’s ready to come back to Jefferson City for a special session. Melanie Stinnett says there was a lot left undone during the just – completed session …

Governor Kehoe is calling a special session to deal with potential tax dollars earmarked as an incentive to keep the Chiefs and the Royals from moving to Kansas.

Stinnett announced that she’ll run for the 30th District Senate seat being vacated by term – limited Lincoln Hough.