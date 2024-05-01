Leave the drinking and driving to the amateurs tonight

You’ll notice a visible law enforcement presence on the road tonight (Tuesday) in Jefferson City for New Year’s Eve. Jefferson City Police say if you plan to drink tonight, please use a designated driver, a ride share service or public transportation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will also be out tonight. State troopers remind you to buckle up and make sure your passengers do the same. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s New Year’s holiday counting period begins tonight at 6 and runs through midnight Wednesday.