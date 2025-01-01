(LISTEN): $10-million needed to replace aging Central Missouri Humane Society shelter in Columbia

The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) describes its 49-year-old shelter in Columbia as unsafe and and says it needs to be replaced.

The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) says conditions are deteriorating rapidly in its Columbia shelter on Big Bear (2025 photo courtesy of CMHS spokeswoman Michelle Casey)

They’re trying to raise about $10-million to build a new shelter on 17 acres they’ve purchased on Columbia’s East Brown school road. Central Missouri Humane Society associate director Michelle Casey tells 939 the Eagle that it’s an emergency:

“This facility has been here since 1976 and it has outlived its useful life. The walls are crumbling, there’s structural concerns,” Ms. Casey says.

Ms. Casey says the current shelter on Big Bear is not safe for the animals, their staff or the public. She says it’s been degrading for years. The CMHS doesn’t mince words when it comes to describing their aging facility. Ms. Casey says this is an emergency:

“We need a new building, we need it now. This community relies on us for so many essential services. And if we weren’t here and didn’t have this building and weren’t able to operate, I just don’t know what this community would do,” Casey says.

In January, a longtime shelter employee escaped serious injuries when a trailer tipped backward. The CMHS is trying to raise the $10-million as part of the “Give them love” capital campaign. Anyone interested in donating can call (573) 443-7387. You can also visit their website.