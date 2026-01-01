(LISTEN): $100,000 gift to Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to be used for food acquisition and distribution

The Columbia-based Veterans United (VU) Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is located on Columbia’s Vandiver (November 7, 2025 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The grant is aimed at addressing hunger in the food bank’s 32-county service area, which includes the entire 939 the Eagle listening area. VU Foundation board member Nate Johnson says the foundation is dedicated to giving back:

“When organizations like Lindsay’s come to us looking for help, we are more than happy to oblige on that,” Mr. Johnson says.

The $100,000 is being used for food acquisition and distribution, especially in the most rural areas served by the food bank.

The Veterans United Foundation presents a $100,000 check to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia on March 5, 2026 (file photo courtesy of food bank chief communications officer Katie Adkins)

Hungry children, seniors, disabled residents and families in 32 Missouri counties are getting help from the $100,000 donation. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri says food insecurity is at its highest levels in a decade. VU Foundation board member Johnson tells 939 the Eagle that the grant was a no-brainer:

“The company and the (Veterans United) Foundation, you know the mission is really to enhance as many lives as possible for as long as possible. And so that’s enhancing lives of our customers, of our employees and our community as well,” he says.

This is the largest single grant the food bank has ever received from the VU Foundation.