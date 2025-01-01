(LISTEN): 19th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon is next week

We’re just a little more than a week away from the 19th annual two-day Miracles for Kids radiothon, benefiting the kids and families at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital in Columbia.

MU Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia opened in June 2024 (2024 photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

The hospital, which is next to University Hospital in Columbia, is mid-Missouri’s only facility that offers urgent transport services, child life and music therapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. Children’s Miracle Network advancement officer Kristen Fritschie joined 939 the Eagle for a recent hospital tour and notes the amount of patients they see:

“Because both the pediatric floor and the neonatal intensive care unit are both full,” Fritschie says.

She also notes the types of patients they serve, including a nine-month-old child who is still in a ventilator:

“Every provider that we have here whether it’s nursing or physicians or respiratory therapists, everyone has that caring attitude for patients and they take care of them as if they were their own,” Fritschie says.

The 19th annual 939 the Eagle/Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids radiothon is Thursday and Friday February 20 and 21 from 6 am to 6 pm. The radiothon raises money for lifesaving equipment and to support program needs. We appreciate anything you can afford to donate, whether it’s a dollar or more.