(LISTEN): 90-year-old Jefferson City Korean War veteran appreciates not being forgotten on his birthday

Jefferson City’s mayor today will visit a Korean War veteran who is celebrating his 90th birthday.

U.S. Navy veteran Merle Blessing of Jefferson City turns 90 today. He served in the Korean War and was stationed at Pearl Harbor (photo courtesy of Mr. Blessing’s grandson, Matt Klumper of Jefferson City)

Merle Blessing was born in northern Missouri’s New Hampton and lives in Jefferson City. Mr. Blessing was stationed at Pearl Harbor and was involved in the top-secret testing of atomic bombs in the Pacific Islands while serving in the U.S. Navy. Blessing’s grandson, Central Bank employee Matt Klumper, tells 939 the Eagle that his grandfather has had the biggest impact on his life, more than any other person. Mr. Blessing greatly appreciates that, and became emotional when discussing it with 939 the Eagle:

“They got off the (school) bus in front of my house and they ate dinner at my house everyday. I’d take them to Florida on Christmas vacations, them two boys,” Mr. Blessing says.

U.S. Navy veteran Merle Blessing of Jefferson City is celebrating his 90th birthday today (file photo courtesy of Mr. Blessing’s grandson, Matt Klumper of Jefferson City)

Mr. Blessing took care of the grandsons, because their father worked nights. The other grandson is now a nurse at Columbia’s University Hospital.

Mr. Blessing served at Pearl Harbor and saw some of the top-secret testing of atomic bombs in the Pacific Islands in the 1950s. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. He tells 939 the Eagle that he saw some of the tests, and that radiation from one bomb impacted his feet:

“So they dropped the bomb but the problem was the wind had shifted and got that radiation all over that ship. I got my feet just looked like hamburger, the bottom of my feet were raw. And so the captain came past the sick bay there (on the ship) and said what’s the matter with him, and they said his feet was burnt,” says Mr. Blessing.

Mr. Blessing says the Navy told him he wasn’t exposed to much radiation and that they lost his records.

Jefferson City Mayor Fitzwater will be visiting the Blessing House to wish him a happy birthday at around 10 this morning. Mr. Blessing says he appreciates that and that he’s not being forgotten:

“Oh it’s very special. It’s very special, yes it is. It means a lot to me, means a lot. They haven’t forgotten me,” says Blessing.

Mr. Blessing says he loved being able to teach the two grandchildren to drive and went to all of their sports games as well.