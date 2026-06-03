(LISTEN): Allegiant Airlines’ new service at Columbia Regional described as gamechanger by state economic development official

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) was packed for Wednesday’s ceremony to celebrate the start of Allegiant Airlines’ flights at COU.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon at the Allegiant ceremony at Columbia Regional Airport (June 3, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant began service Wednesday to Orlando Sanford and they’ll begin service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach on Friday. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood, who helped cut the ribbon for Allegiant, tells 939 the Eagle that it’s exciting, noting COU is the nation’s fastest-growing airport:

“When you see that Allegiant and American (and) United, all the airlines that are here, it’s impressive. I’m excited, I’m excited for what this means for the city, what it means for the region. And so we just got to continue growing,” Mr. Seewood says.

He predicts Allegiant’s new COU service to Florida will expand Columbia’s growth.

An Allegiant Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon (June 3, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Meantime, Missouri’s top economic development official describes Allegiant’s new Florida service at Columbia Regional Airport as a gamechanger for COU and for the mid-Missouri region. Michelle Hataway spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony to celebrate Allegiant’s start. Airport manager Michael Parks appreciates Hataway’s praise and says Allegiant’s arrival is fantastic for mid-Missouri:

“I’m super excited to see all the kids coming through here today, with the families everybody going to either visit family or they have a lot of people flying into Columbia to visit family here as well. So super exciting day,” Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle.

Columbia Mayor Pro Tem Nick Foster, Council member Jacque Sample and University of Missouri executive vice president Ryan Rapp also spoke at the ceremony. So did Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, who praises the tremendous momentum at the airport.

What’s next: American Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Airlines are now offering service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Aviation firm Mead and Hunt says COU is the nation’s fastest-growing airport. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood predicts Allegiant’s new COU service to Florida will expand Columbia’s growth.