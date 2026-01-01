(LISTEN): American Airlines’ first daily flight from Columbia to Charlotte is May 22

Nonstop service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte will begin this month.

Columbia Airport advisory board chair Randa Rawlins speaks at the COU press conference about Charlotte (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Paul Eisenstein joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program, describing the Charlotte flight as a big deal:

“The first arrival from Charlotte is going to happen on (Thursday) May 21. The first departure will be on May 22 so less than a month from now,” he tells listeners.

Mr. Eisenstein notes American Airlines will provide one daily flight from COU to Charlotte.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia website)

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood is also excited about this: he told 939 the Eagle at the December airport press conference that Charlotte has been a destination that regional travelers have repeatedly expressed interest in.

“Being able to get to Charlotte will allow us to have so many opportunities and so many additional connections. And so I’m excited. I’ve been hoping for Charlotte for a long time. So getting here and landing it … this is a great thing for Columbia, great thing for COU, great thing for the region,” Mr. Seewood told 939 the Eagle that day.