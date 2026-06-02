(LISTEN): Annual Backyard BBQ event is Tuesday in Jefferson City, benefiting mid-Missouri foster and adoptive children/families

Weather is expected to be perfect for Tuesday evening’s annual Backyard BBQ bash in Jefferson City, hosted by the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA).

CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Eagle Eye Drive at 5”:

“Every ticket that’s sold helps support foster, adoptive, kinship families across our 24 counties in central Missouri. All the money stays here in mid-Missouri,” Mr. Tritz says.

The BBQ bash is from 5:30 to 9 Tuesday evening at the Millbottom, near the State Capitol. Tickets are $35 and the delicious food includes BBQ pork steaks, cheesy potatoes and baked beans, plus a drink.

The annual Backyard BBQ Bash is Tuesday June 2, 2026 in Jefferson City (graphic courtesy of CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz)

The popular volunteer grillers from Columbia-based MFA Oil will be cooking at the annual Backyard BBQ bash:

“As soon as you get there, you’re going to be smelling pork steaks the minute you walk in. Our friends from (Columbia-based) MFA Oil will grill them to perfection. They’re soft, they’re kept warm so they get even more tender,” Mr. Tritz says.

The event is from 5:30 to 9 pm at the Millbottom, down the hill from the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Proceeds from the event support CMFCAA’s work across 24 counties, including emergency backpacks for children entering care and youth mentoring. There will also be a golf simulator and photo booth tonight.

Click here to listen to 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with Mr. Tritz.