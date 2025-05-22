(LISTEN): Aurora Organic Dairy and other Columbia companies thrilled about new Denver flight coming to COU

Columbia-area business leaders are praising the news that you’ll soon be able to take direct flights again from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Denver.

Columbia/Boone County area business leaders and elected officials attended the May announcement at COU (May 22, 2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook page)

United Airlines will start providing a daily flight to Denver and two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare starting September 25. The issue came up during Wednesday’s Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting at Boone Electric. REDI president Paul Eisenstein tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a big deal:

“We’re underserved from an air flight standpoint and so more flights to Denver, also additional flights to Chicago, means that people in Columbia Missouri and our surrounding central Missouri area really have options to get anywhere around the country that they want to,” Mr. Eisenstein says.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, left, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and COU manager Michael Parks spoke at the May announcement (May 22, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook page)

An executive from Colorado-based Aurora Organic Dairy who spoke during Wednesday’s REDI board meeting praises the new daily Denver flight, saying that traveling to Columbia from Colorado currently takes a full day due to connecting flights. United offered flights from COU to both Denver and O’Hare before suspending service during COVID. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says the Denver flight is made possible by a $1-million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The UM System president is also thrilled with the recent announcement of United Airlines that they’ll resume flights this September from COU to Denver and Chicago. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says quick, convenient air travel is critical to helping Mizzou welcome students, faculty, staff and industry partners to the area. REDI president Eisenstein agrees with Dr. Choi:

“It’s a big deal for our business community, it’s a big deal for (the) University of Missouri and all the citizens who live around here,” says Eisenstein.

United will join American Airlines at Columbia Regional: American currently offers daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and to Chicago O’Hare.