(LISTEN): Big turnout expected for Monday’s Gold Star Memorial Day parade in downtown Columbia

The chair and founder of Columbia’s Gold Star Memorial Day parade encourages you to attend Monday’s parade, which begins at 10 am downtown.

American flags flying in mid-Missouri (file photo)

Gold Star Memorial Day parade founder Sherry Wyatt praises last year’s turnout. She tells 939 the Eagle that there were 93 parade entries in 2025 and that organizers purchased 3,000 American flags for last year’s parade:

“And the scouts were helping us pass out flags and we ran out about halfway down (the parade route). So we’re thinking we had about probably around five, 6,000 people along the parade route,” Ms. Wyatt says.

There were numerous American flags at 2025’s Memorial Day parade in downtown Columbia, including a large one hoisted by Columbia firefighters (May 26, 2025 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Sherry Wyatt’s son, U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

The Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments begins Monday morning at 9. Ms. Wyatt also encourages you to attend the Gold Star wreath-laying ceremony, which takes place after the parade.