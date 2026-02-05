(LISTEN): Bipartisan support for MoDOT’s $441-million I-70 improvement project from Rocheport to Columbia

West-central Missouri Congressman Mark Alford (R-Raymore) says the $441-million I-70 improvement project from Rocheport to Columbia means reduced congestion and safer roads.

The Raymore congressman participated at the recent groundbreaking ceremony and tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri must have adequate infrastructure to grow:

“We’re looking forward to getting even more federal appropriation dollars back here to the Show-Me State to help turn the Show-Me State into the grow me state,” Congressman Alford says.

He represents much of Columbia/Boone County on Capitol Hill.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe was joined at the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony near Columbia’s Bob McCosh by U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), left, and by Boone County presiding commissioner Kip Kendrick, Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe and by Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred (May 7, 2026 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Missouri transportation officials plan new north AND south outer road connections across Perche creek as part of the I-70 improvement project from Rocheport to Columbia. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, a Democrat, says MoDOT deserves praise for keeping these outer roads in the budget:

“But then for the design professionals, the engineers to put their heads together and connect that bridge all the way across … allow that north and south outer road to connect to Midway … that’s huge,” Commissioner Kendrick says.

This is the proposed design rendering of Columbia’s I-70 interchange at Providence road (rendering courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) is the design-build contractor for the project, which will include 14 new bridge structures.

What it means: Commissioner Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle that the project will allow for more commercial, industrial and residential growth in the Midway area.

What’s next: The bipartisan groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier this month in Columbia. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) expects completion of the 14-mile stretch of I-70 rebuilding/expansion between Rocheport and Columbia to be done in late 2029.