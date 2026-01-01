(LISTEN): Boone County Fire Protection District known for its professionalism and dedicated volunteers

The Boone County Fire Protection District is recognized nationwide as a world-class organization, partly because of Missouri Task Force One.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members used boats and dogs while searching the Catawba river in North Carolina (October 6, 2024 file photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

Doug Westhoff, who began as chief in March, tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program that the district is funded by taxes:

“Property tax and personal property as well. So tax-supported with the residents of the fire protection district,” Chief Westhoff says.

Boone County Fire Protection District chief Doug Westhoff (photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District)

The 63-year-old Westhoff will begin his 50th year with the Boone County Fire Protection District in July. He started when he was 14.

Voters in the fire district approved its formation in 1970. The Boone County Fire Protection District’s annual budget is about $5.5 million. Fire chief Westhoff tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that the district is blessed to have about 175 volunteers:

“The predominance of our field operations is conducted by volunteer members. Though we compensate them of some nominal fees and some of those sorts of perks, it’s a volunteer resource,” he says.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp (photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District)

Fire district assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells listeners that to fully fund the district with a paid fire department would require about a $40-million budget. Both men praise the dedication of those volunteers.

Boone County Fire Protection District crews battled at least 15 natural cover fires during one weekend in 2025 (March 2025 file photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Twitter page)

You can listen to host Fred Parry’s full with Chief Westhoff and Assistant Chief Blomenkamp here.