(LISTEN): Boone County’s sheriff encourages you to attend Saturday’s grand opening for regional training center

Boone County’s sheriff is encouraging you to attend Saturday morning’s grand opening of the new $20-million sheriff’s office regional training center. It takes place Saturday from 9 until noon on County drive.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office regional training center includes a driving simulator (January 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Sheriff Dwayne Carey spoke at Wednesday’s media tour of the facility and tells 939 the Eagle that you’ll see some scenario-based training on Saturday:

“We’re going to have doughnuts, bagels, coffee, water. And then we’ll be doing some scenario-based training while the public is here. So we want them to see what you got to see today with like the defense tactics, where they’re going to be rolling on the mat. We’ll be doing some car stop training in the warehouse area,” Sheriff Carey says.

You’ll be able to tour the facility on Saturday and you’ll be able to use the driving simulators and other virtual reality devices. The facility includes a 160-seat training room, a 100-yard indoor gun range, building search training rooms and a large indoor warehouse for traffic stop training. The new facility will also provide classes and specialized training for current and prospective officers and deputies 48 weeks a year. The training center will serve law enforcement and first responders in Boone County and statewide.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office regional training center includes state-of-the-art dispatch training (January 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Sheriff Carey, Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer, Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and others provided reporters with a two-hour tour on Wednesday. Sheriff Carey says without Commissioner Kendrick, we wouldn’t be here today. The sheriff tells 939 the Eagle he hopes you visit on Saturday:

“We want the taxpayer to be able to see what the money is going towards and the importance of why we’re doing what we’re doing with this training not only here but for our partners around the area,” he says.

The facility also includes a state-of-the-art dispatch training facility and a defense tactics room. The state contributed about $4-million to the project.