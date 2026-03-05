(LISTEN): Boone County’s top elected official touts I-70 improvements and planned dogbone interchange at I-70 and Midway

Boone County’s presiding commissioner says he’s still very bullish on Boone County, especially with almost $1-billion in construction improvements being made on I-70. Commissioner Kip Kendrick spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”:

“We’ve got something that is you know the 800-plus almost $900-million dollars in investments coming from MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) on the improve I-70 project across the entire county. That’s significant,” Kendrick says.

State transportation officials plan to build a new diamond interchange at Columbia’s I-70 and Providence (graphic courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is currently doing a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 from Columbia to Kingdom City. Construction will start this spring or summer on the $441-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Rocheport and Columbia.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans a new dogbone interchange at I-70 and Midway, near Columbia. They also plan new truck parking facilities (rendering courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

Presiding Commissioner Kendrick is also excited about the planned dogbone interchange at busy I-70 and Midway, just west of Columbia. Commissioner Kendrick says they’re having conversations on what the outer roads are going to do connecting Midway on both sides of the highway:

“The south side and north side back to Columbia proper. What the infill opportunities, growth potential there is for residential, industrial, commercial,” says Kendrick.

Commissioner Kendrick tells host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that Midway would essentially become Columbia’s first exit. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) has been selected as the design-build contractor for the project. ESS also plans new truck parking facilities at I-70 and Midway.

Click here to listen to Mr. Parry’s full one-hour interview with Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kendrick on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable“: