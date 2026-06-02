(LISTEN): Boone Health’s president: “I think we’re in a good position to find a great partner for Boone”

The president of Columbia-based Boone Health hopes to see a decision on a strategic partner by the end of the calendar year.

Columbia-based Boone Health (2025 photo courtesy of Boone Health spokesman Christian Basi)

Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, saying they approached 16 different health systems and have narrowed it down. Mr. Dubois emphasizes they’re looking for a shared commitment to quality and the patient experience:

“I think we’re in a good position to find a great partner for Boone,” President Dubois says.

He says there’s a lot of dialogue and diligence happening now. President Dubois has said that finding the right strategic partner will allow them to grow in key medical areas while ensuring that Boone Health’s quality continues to improve. Boone Health went independent about five years ago.

A different view of Columbia-based Boone Health (2025 photo courtesy of Boone Health spokesman Christian Basi)

Meantime, Boone Health’s president describes a new clinic being built in mid-Missouri’s Glasgow as a gamechanger for that rural community. Mr. Dubois tells the “CEO Roundtable” that the Boone Hospital Foundation donated $1.15 million to build the new clinic. He notes the current building has one provider with no diagnostic capability and that the new facility will have two providers:

“We found a place that we could build a clinic, add another provider, add X-ray, add lab services up there. Because there’s a big vacuum out in that area, outside of Glasgow,” he says.

Glasgow has about 1,100 residents and many of them are elderly and lack transportation. President Dubois describes Glasgow as a wonderful community, saying they have salt-of-the-earth people.

What’s next: President Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that they hope to open the new Glasgow clinic during the last week in July. He says a ribbon-cutting will take place in August.

Click here to listen to host Fred Parry’s full interview with President Dubois.