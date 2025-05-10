(LISTEN): Boone Health’s president says they want to be mid-Missouri’s preferred health care provider

The president of Columbia-based Boone Health describes the turnout at Saturday’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo ’25 in Columbia as remarkable.

Boone Hospital Center is located on Columbia’s Broadway (2023 file photo courtesy of Boone Hospital)

Several hundred people turned out for the event at the Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 63. Boone Health president Brady Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that he is floored by the support:

“I think that people appreciate the fact that between Zimmer Communications and all the sponsors and all the different vendors, being able to come together and support the community. I think what we’re hearing from folks is that they feel supported. We’re helping them navigate this next chapter in life,” Dubois says.

Scotty, Liz, Aric and Kira from Zimmer’s Clear-99 were at Saturday’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo at the Courtyard by Marriott (May 10, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Mid-Mo Baby Expo returned in-person for the first time since 2019, before the COVID pandemic. Saturday’s event also included free baby products for the first 500 attendees, including formula and ice packs.

The president of Columbia-based Boone Health says they want to be mid-Missouri’s preferred health care provider. President Brady Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that Boone Health continues to grow and expand, adding that they’ve been in a significant growth mode for several years:

“Really what we just want to be viewed at is a community resource. We want to be the preferred health care provider in mid-Missouri. We’re working hard to make sure we have an excellent quality fantastic service. And we just want to be a resource,” Mr. Dubois says.

Boone Health is based in Columbia (2025 photo courtesy of Boone Health marketing and communications director Christian Basi)

Boone Health is one of the ten largest employers in Columbia/Boone County. Mr. Dubois spoke to 939 the Eagle at Saturday’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo ’25 at Columbia’s Courtyard by Marriott. Boone Health and Zimmer Communications partnered for the baby expo.