(LISTEN): Boone Health’s president says they want to ensure that residents who want local health care can access in-network providers

Columbia-based Boone Health continues to accept all commercial Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance plans.

Boone Hospital Center is near Broadway in Columbia (2024 file photo courtesy of Boone Hospital’s Christian Basi)

Anthem and Columbia-based MU Health Care have still not reached an agreement. Boone Health president Brady Dubois addressed the issue this weekend with host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program:

“What we’re focused on is how do we make sure that folks want to receive health care locally that they’re able to access in-network providers, in-network health care,” Mr. Dubois tells listeners.

An outside photo of Columbia’s Boone Hospital (file photo courtesy of Boone Hospital)

While Mr. Dubois declined to comment on negotiations between MU Health Care and Anthem, he emphasizes what Boone Health and Boone Hospital are currently doing:

“We’re working really hard to absorb folks into our Boone medical clinics and also our affiliated providers. Whether it’s Missouri Cancer Associates whether it’s Women’s Health Advantage, Columbia Orthopaedic Group, all these great folks. They’re working hard to absorb the capacity to make sure people stay in-network,” Dubois says.

Boone Hospital has 392 beds, and Mr. Dubois tells listeners that Boone Health also has 160 employed providers. During the one-hour interview, Mr. Dubois also discussed how Boone Health is expanding its primary care offerings at Columbia’s Nifong medical plaza and at convenient care at Parkade plaza. Boone Health and Boone Hospital serve patients in 26 counties.

You can listen to Mr. Parry’s full interview with President Dubois here.