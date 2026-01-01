(LISTEN): Central Bank of Boone County’s president warns about increasing scams in mid-Missouri

A bank executive in mid-Missouri is warning area residents about growing scams that are impacting residents locally.

Central Bank of Boone County has 14 Columbia branches, including this location near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Central Bank of Boone County president and chief executive officer Ed Scavone tells 939 the Eagle that many people think fraud and these scams happen elsewhere:

“On a monthly basis people in our community are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars, individuals and businesses, for various fraud schemes,” Mr. Scavone says.

He urges you to have a trusted advisor at your bank or a financial advisor:

“Because we’re just seeing our best customers, our local … people we know on the street … taking the advice of a stranger and doing things that are against their best interests,” says Mr. Scavone.

Central Bank of Boone County president and chief executive officer Ed Scavone (photo courtesy of State Historical Society of Missouri website)

One scam that has happened is callers posing as FBI agents. If you have been scammed, you should contact your bank or financial institution as well as law enforcement and Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office.