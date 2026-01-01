(LISTEN): Centralia’s Avenue of Flags is up; Memorial Day Gold Star parade is Monday in downtown Columbia

A big turnout is expected for Monday’s Gold Star Memorial Day parade in downtown Columbia. Gold Star Memorial Day parade founder Sherry Wyatt says they need more volunteers:

“Because we have banners to carry. We have (American) flags to pass out. We’ve got t-shirts to pass out,” Ms. Wyatt says.

Sherry’s son, U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012. Monday’s parade begins at 10 am in downtown Columbia.

What it means: Monday’s Gold Star Memorial Day parade in downtown Columbia will include Gold Star families of Boone County.

What they said: Parade founder Sherry Wyatt tells 939 the Eagle she’s grateful to the Columbia and mid-Missouri community:

“My family wanted to be able to give back to this community. Because we have received nothing but support and love since the minute we heard that we lost Sterling,” she says.

There were numerous American flags at 2025’s Memorial Day parade in downtown Columbia, including a large one hoisted by Columbia firefighters (May 26, 2025 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Monday’s parade begins at 10 am downtown. The Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony starts at 9 am at the Boone County Courthouse monuments and there will be a separate Gold Star wreath-laying that takes place after the parade.

A view of Centralia’s Avenue of Flags (June 30, 2023 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Ann Offutt)

Centralia’s Avenue of Flags is also up in the Anchor City. More than 650 American flags are flying there.