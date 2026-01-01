(LISTEN): Charlie James’ golf tournament raises thousands of dollars for Fulton-area charities

Despite a windy day, there was a great turnout for Friday’s Rotary Club of Fulton golf tournament to honor St. Louis Cardinal World Series champion Charlie James.

The 87-year-old James played Friday with his family at Tanglewood and tells 939 the Eagle that several local charities supported by Fulton’s Rotary Club will benefit:

“Oh you better believe it, yeah. There’s no question about it,” James says.

Fulton’s SERVE food pantry is one of the organizations will receive much-needed funding from the golf tourney.

Fulton’s Charlie James played for the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons from 1960-1965 (photo courtesy of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame website)

More than 100 golfers turned out for Friday’s golf tournament. The 87-year-old James is also a former Mizzou football player and is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He tells 939 the Eagle that he’s grateful to the Fulton Rotary Club members who organized it:

“I think all of the Rotary folks that are here are a big help to keep it going. Like taking care of us when we come in for a bite to eat and what not,” he says.

Mr. James has been a member of the Fulton Rotary for more than 50 years and is a two-time past president. All proceeds from the golf tournament will go to local charities supported by Fulton’s Rotary Club.