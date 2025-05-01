(LISTEN): Columbia-based Boone Electric to celebrate its 89th anniversary in June

Missouri’s first-ever rural electric cooperative is Columbia-based Boone Electric, which formed in 1936 with 140 members in rural Boone County.

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative was the first electric coop to form in Missouri, in 1936. (Photo courtesy of Boone Electric’s website)

Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley spoke Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, telling listeners that Boone Electric now has about 30,000 members and 36,000 meters:

“Primarily in Boone County but we also serve parts of Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. So half a dozen counties,” Mr. Culley says.

He describes Boone Electric as primarily a distribution cooperative with 3,200 miles of distribution lines. Some big names have served as Boone Electric chief executive officer, including Bob Alderson from 1977-2000.

Columbia-based Boone Electric was formed in 1936 during the Great Depression (photo courtesy of Boone Electric’s website)

Meantime, a big turnout is expected for Boone Electric’s June 18th food truck frenzy at their headquarters on Columbia’s Rangeline. Boone Electric has members in Boone, Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Mr. Culley says the event will be tasty and fun:

“It’s going to take place (from) 11 am to 1 pm and members can sign up on the (Boone Electric) website. I think the first 200 members that sign up get a $10 food credit to use at one of the three food trucks that’s going to be on-site,” Mr. Culley says.

Boone Electric’s nine directors will also attend the food truck frenzy.

Mr. Culley grew up in rural Boone County, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University. Boone Electric will be celebrating its 89th anniversary in a few weeks. You can hear Fred Parry’s full interview with Mr. Culley here.