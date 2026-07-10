(LISTEN): Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One being deployed to flooded Texas

45 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) are being deployed to flooded San Antonio Texas, where flash flooding continues on this Thursday.

Members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) are briefed by first responders in southeast Missouri (July 10, 2026 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire District’s Facebook page)

Boone County Fire Protection District chief Doug Westhoff tells 939 the Eagle that they received word at about 8:20 Thursday morning:

“We’re going to head to the hill country in Texas. They’ve been receiving some very heavy rain and it sounds like Texas is asking for some federal (disaster) assistance. So we’re going to ramp up today and send a Type 3 to it sounds like San Antonio is our target right now,” Chief Westhoff says.

77 members of MO-TF1 just returned from being deployed to southeast Missouri, which saw catastrophic flooding Friday and Saturday.

The “San Antonio Express-News” reports a large and deadly flood wave is moving through Texas Hill Country. Chief Westhoff tells 939 the Eagle that the 45-member team will face tough conditions in San Antonio:

“Almost a repeat of what they were dealing with in southeast Missouri with those camps along those rivers. And persistent rain … same kind of flash flooding events down there. So very similar conditions,” the chief says.

77 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) just returned from being deployed to historic flooding in southeast Missouri (July 13, 2026 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire District’s Facebook page)

The “San Antonio Express-News” reports flash flooding is happening in two counties as the Guadalupe River rises. San Antonio also saw a tornado this week.