(LISTEN): Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One deployed to flooded Texas

More than 50 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) are heading to Texas at this hour, after being deployed there due to historic deadly flooding.

52 Missouri Task Force One members left for Texas after being deployed. They have about 100,000 pounds of equipment (July 7, 2025 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp)

The “Dallas Morning News” reports there are 104 confirmed deaths from the Texas flooding, as searches continue this (Tuesday) morning. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, and they’ve been deployed with a focus on water rescue operations and human remains detection capabilities.

50 Missouri Task Force One members left for Texas Monday evening, while two Incident Support team members left this morning. They expect to be in Texas for up to 14 days and will be supporting search and rescue operations in response to the historic flooding. They’ll arrive at their final destination in Texas this afternoon.

The Weather Channel reports flooding is America’s second-biggest weather killer on average.