(LISTEN): Columbia businessman thanks community for success of Level Up and Shiloh; he also talks openly about challenges with the homeless

A Columbia businessman who founded Parks Amusements says the Level Up family entertainment center at Columbia Mall is doing well.

Businessman Nic Parks joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, telling listeners that the community has supported the 36,000 square foot Level Up:

“And I think people have seen that I’ve reinvested in it. I’ve expanded in it and we’ve been able to do things like Lakeside (Ashland) you know with that. And continue to reinvest that into the community,” Mr. Parks says.

Columbia businessman Nic Parks owns Shiloh Bar and Grill (photo courtesy of Shiloh website)

Mr. Parks has opened the Slab City card store inside Columbia Mall. He also owns Shiloh Bar and Grill downtown and says it’s doing well. Mr. Parks purchased Shiloh in 2021.

Columbia businessman Nic Parks opened Level Up in the Columbia Mall in 2019 (photo courtesy of Level Up’s Facebook page)

Meantime, issues with the homeless have helped prompt Mr. Parks to close a business incubator downtown. Mr. Parks didn’t mince words, his weekend interview on the Eagle:

“You know basically having to step over a homeless person to get to my door or like clean up their junk in front of my door. And getting hit up … you know basically every time I was downtown just hit up … hey you got some money,” he says.

Mr. Parks still owns Shiloh Bar and Grill in the Katy Station building in downtown Columbia.

You can hear host Fred Parry’s full interview with businessman Nic Parks here.