(LISTEN): Columbia Chamber’s leadership visit this fall will be to Columbia, South Carolina

Dozens of Columbia-area business leaders and elected officials will travel to Columbia, South Carolina in late September for the annual leadership visit.

Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina is one of the loudest venues in college football. It was built in 1934 by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) (photo courtesy of University of South Carolina Athletics website)

Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick tells 939 the Eagle that they’ll likely visit the University of South Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium and other destinations:

“Having a chance to go to Columbia South Carolina, they’re excited to have us, we’re excited to go there. You know we usually do yes spend some time on the university especially since we’re in football season we like to go tour the stadiums. But also taking a look at their top industries,” Mr. McCormick says.

Columbia is South Carolina’s Capital City (photo courtesy of Experience Columbia South Carolina website)

Columbia is South Carolina’s capital city. The University of South Carolina is also there. Riverbanks zoo and garden is another popular spot.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s fall leadership visit to Columbia South Carolina will be their 12th leadership visit. They’ve visited college towns like Athens, Gainesville, College Station and Tuscaloosa in prior years. President McCormick tells 939 the Eagle that these trips pay dividends:

“Earlier I was bragging about probably our top program that has come out of one of these trips is early college. Which is that combination between Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Moberly Area Community College and all the great things that that is doing,” he says.

Columbia South Carolina has about 143,000 residents, about 13,000 more than Columbia, Missouri. Columbia, South Carolina is also known for its recreation, including biking and rafting. Anyone interested in traveling to South Carolina for the Chamber leadership visit should contact Mr. McCormick at (573) 874-1132.