(LISTEN): Columbia city manager Seewood proposing three percent pay raise for city employees

The city of Columbia’s approximately 1,600 employees would receive a three percent pay increase, under the city manager’s proposed budget.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia website)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that city employee pay is important:

“That was actually the top priority from the city council. So when we met with them in January to ask for priorities, the number one priority was our employees,” Mr. Seewood says.

Mr. Seewood’s proposed budget will be presented to Columbia’s city council at its August 3 meeting.

2025 statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) show that the city of Columbia is the sixth-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County.