(LISTEN): Columbia College nursing students focused on providing excellent care for patients

Many of the 57 Columbia College nursing students who earned their nurses’ pins on Friday will stay in Columbia and mid-Missouri.

One of them is Micah Preyer of Columbia, who tells 939 the Eagle that he has a job lined up to work in an OR and plans to join the cardiovascular team:

“You know the nursing career is such a blessing to everyone because it’s huge variety, there’s so much that you can do. There’s so many places you can go with it. And I plan on taking it as far as, I guess, life will take me. I don’t know, we’ll see where God takes me,” Mr. Preyer says.

Here are some of the 57 Columbia College nursing students who earned their nurses’ pins Friday night at Southwell (May 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Columbia College’s Facebook page)

Columbia College’s nursing program started in 1989.

Columbia College nursing student Micah Preyer (right) receives his nurses’ pin from Columbia College nursing director Dr. Christina Hoff-Vollrath (May 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Columbia College’s Facebook page)

A Columbia College nursing student from eastern Missouri’s Troy who earned his nurses’ pin Friday night describes CC’s nursing program as amazing. Drew Higginbotham tells 939 the Eagle that he wants to help people:

“I plan on going in pediatrics working in critical care. I plan on working and just, you know, making sure my patients have the best possible care. And I definitely want to continue my education at some point,” Mr. Higginbotham says.

The front of Columbia College’s campus (file photo courtesy of Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury)

New Columbia College president Dr. Toby Arquette praises the school’s nursing program, describing it as a workforce engine for mid-Missouri’s health care system.