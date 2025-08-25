(LISTEN): Columbia College students to notice many improvements when they return to class Monday

Historic Columbia College has made $2.2 million in improvements around campus to enhance students’ experience this fall. The improvements have been funded by donors and by the college’s reserve building fund.

Historic Columbia College has completely revamped the first floor of Atkins-Holman Student Commons, including a redesign of Burchards’ Cougar Cafe (August 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia College assistant vice president Sam Fleury)

Today (Wednesday) is move-in day for Columbia College residential students. The “storm the gate” tradition is Sunday and classes begin on Monday morning. Columbia College president Dr. David Russell tells 939 the Eagle that the college will have about 9,000 students overall this fall. That includes online and evening students.

The front gates at historic Columbia College (file photo courtesy of Columbia College spokesman Samuel Fleury)

Columbia College has completely revamped the first floor of the busy Atkins-Holman Student Commons, which includes a redesign of Burchards’ Cougar Café. The cafe is named after Hall of Fame former coach and athletic director Bob Burchard and former dean of students Faye Burchard.

You’ll also notice enhanced security across campus, including new lights and cameras. Columbia College has also hired additional campus security officers. The school has also modernized Strafford Library with new computers and fresh paint and new furniture for quiet study or group work.

President Russell has also announced that Columbia College will be offering a new degree this fall, a master’s degree in social work.