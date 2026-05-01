(LISTEN): Columbia College’s new president describes nursing program as workforce engine for mid-Missouri’s health care system

57 Columbia College nursing students received their nurses’ pins on Friday evening during an emotional ceremony at Southwell complex.

Here are some of the 57 Columbia College students who earned their nurses’ pins on Friday at Southwell complex (May 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Columbia College’s Facebook page)

Columbia College director of nursing Dr. Christina Hoff-Vollrath tells 939 the Eagle that she’s very proud of them:

“Nursing school is one of the hardest schools out there. And they did it. They are very close cohorts and we again couldn’t be more proud. They’re going to be exceptional nurses. You probably heard they’re staying in Columbia, they’re going all across the state, outside of the state,” she says.

Columbia College’s nursing program started in 1989 and Dr. Hoff-Vollrath describes it as a fantastic program.

Historic Columbia College was established in 1851 (2025 file photo courtesy of Columbia College Sam Fleury)

New Columbia College president Dr. Toby Arquette praises the nursing students and their hard work. President Arquette tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia College’s nursing program is a workforce engine for the health care system in mid-Missouri:

“And we’re incredibly proud of that. Right as the college that is sort of the hometown college of Columbia, we think of ourselves as serving those workforce needs of MU Health, Boone Health, the other health care systems throughout Missouri,” Dr. Arquette says.

Here are some of the 57 Columbia College students who earned their nurses’ pins on Friday at Southwell complex (May 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Columbia College’s Facebook page)

Columbia College director of nursing Dr. Hoff-Vollrath urges the 57 nursing students to never stop learning and emphasizes the importance of compassion, teamwork and communication. There were lots of laughs, smiles and tears from those in the audience during the ceremony.