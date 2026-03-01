(LISTEN): Columbia College’s new president wants to work together with Mizzou and Stephens College

Columbia College’s new president has been on the job for four weeks, and he continues to listen and learn.

Dr. Toby Arquette began his new job as Columbia College’s president on March 1, 2026 (2026 photo courtesy of Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury)

Dr. Toby Arquette joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program. President Arquette says his goal is to help explain why they think a Columbia College education is the right investment that a family wants to make:

“Someone to lead their storytelling, to lead the explanation of the value of higher education for those students and families who are making that huge investment in college,” he says.

President Arquette tells listeners that there are more than 100,000 Columbia College alums who can speak to that.

Historic Columbia College was established in 1851 (2025 file photo courtesy of Columbia College Sam Fleury)

President Arquette also tells listeners that higher education needs to collaborate more:

“To be blunt we’re overbuilt for the demographic decline that is out there. So we need to figure out how to more efficiently collaborate with each other to serve our learners,” says Dr. Arquette.

Dr. Toby Arquette addresses Columbia College faculty members in December 2025 on-campus. He started as president on March 1, 2026 (photo courtesy of Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury)

President Arquette tells listeners that he recently had lunch with new Stephens College president Dr. Shannon Lundeen and that he’ll meet with UM System president Dr. Mun Choi in May. President Arquette wants to find ways to work together.

You can listen to Fred’s full interview with Columbia College’s president here.