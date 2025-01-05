(LISTEN): Columbia officials remind you to stay off the road unless necessary

Columbia snow plow operators are currently working around-the-clock to try to remove snow and ice from roads.

A Columbia snow plow driver plows on Scott Boulevard on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that 33 snow plow operators are now focusing on major routes like Broadway, Green Meadows and Derby Ridge:

“We’re focusing on our first and our second priority routes, and that’s just to ensure that critical access remains passable for people. The first priority roads, those are like your major streets and major arterial streets that serve the public safety needs,” Ogan says.

A Columbia snow plow operator drives by city hall Saturday evening (January 4, 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

A fresh crew will report for duty at 7 pm on Sunday. The city has sent a text alert to residents reminding you that parking on first and second priority routes is now prohibited, since we’ve seen at least two inches of snow. Vehicles parked on these roads may be ticketed or towed, to ensure that snowplows can operate effectively.

The National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis’ winter storm warning for Columbia and mid-Missouri remains in effect through Monday morning. Mr. Ogan is urging you to stay off roads unless necessary. He urges you to be careful at the wheel, if you have to drive to work on Monday morning:

“Our crews are working hard, but if you must drive please reduce your speed. That’s the number one thing and avoid stopping suddenly. Give yourself extra room, and give snow plows and other drivers extra room,” says Ogan.

Mr. Ogan also urges you to refrain from tailgating and to clear all snow and ice from windows, before driving.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.