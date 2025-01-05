(LISTEN): Columbia officials say ordinance involving vehicles and snow routes is about safety

Columbia Public Works crews remind you that any vehicle parked on a designated snow route must be moved off the road or you risk a $100 fine in addition to towing and storage charges.

A Columbia snow plow operator clears the area near the Plaza garage on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

That’s because we’ve seen more than two inches of snow accumulation. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle this is not about collecting fines but rather helps to ensure that snowplows can operate effectively:

“The reason for all that is that we don’t want to issue fines, but it’s important to note that there is a $100 fine for parking in a snow route during conditions like this. And if you’re vehicle is towed, you’ll also be responsible for tow fees,” Mr. Ogan says.

First priority routes include Broadway and Green Meadows, while second priority routes include Fairview and Derby Ridge. Columbia Public Works describes the ordinance as critical, saying it allows plow drivers the space they need to do their work more quickly, efficiently and safely for everyone.