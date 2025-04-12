(LISTEN): Columbia Parks and Recreation to hire three additional park rangers

Columbia Police still need your help in solving this month’s double shooting at Cosmo Park.

CPD investigators say multiple agencies responded to the April 12 double shooting at Cosmopolitan park, including Missouri state troopers, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and Ashland police (April 12, 2025 photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

No arrests have been made. Columbia Parks and Recreation director Gabe Huffington discussed the incident on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program:

“Can’t say a whole lot about that one just because it’s still an active investigation that they’re working on. But that park safety is always a challenge for us,” he tells listeners.

Mr. Huffington tells listeners that 13 flock cameras have been installed in various Columbia parks. He also says the department currently has one park ranger, adding that they’re in the process of hiring three additional park rangers.

Columbia’s Cosmopolitan Recreation Area is located on Business Loop 70 West (2023 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Tammy Miller)

Meantime, a Columbia-based foundation and a popular late bike shop owner are responsible for the new Cosmo bike park, which will be dedicated on May 22.

“And Veterans United Foundation gave a large grant for that project to help with the construction. And then also the Frank W. Morris trust. Frank owned Walt’s bike shop for about 40 years and when Frank passed away, he left a trust and the money was designated for cycling in the Columbia community,” Mr. Huffington says.

Mr. Morris, who died in 2020, was also an excellent ping pong player and emphasized the importance of the outdoors. Columbia Parks and Recreation is also touting the new Perche Creek trail.

Columbia residents enjoy trout fishing at the popular Cosmo-Bethel park, near Gentry middle school (2023 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Tammy Miller)

Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has about 3,800 acres of parkland, and it offers a wide range of activities for residents of all ages. Mr. Huffington says the department has 79 parks and 62 miles of trails, along with 56 playgrounds.

You can listen to host Fred Parry’s full interview with Mr. Huffington here.