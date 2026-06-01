(LISTEN): Columbia Police clear Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Lemone Industrial, following bomb threat

Columbia Police have allowed guests and staff to reenter the Courtyard by Marriott hotel after Monday morning’s bomb scare.

Columbia’s Lemone Industrial Drive was blocked off as police investigated the bomb threat (June 1, 2026 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

CPD spokesman Brian McNeill tells 939 the Eagle that the threat came in this morning:

“Our Columbia Police Department responded to a call for a bomb threat, 3000 block of Lemone Industrial Drive at 10 am. So staff and guests were evacuated from the building,” Mr. McNeill says.

Columbia’s Lemone Industrial Drive was blocked off as police investigated the bomb threat (June 1, 2026 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

CPD says the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad and a bomb dog from the MUPD searched the entire building. CPD cleared the scene at about 11:25 am. No arrests have been made and it’s an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.