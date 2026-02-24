(LISTEN): Columbia police officers were across the street when weekend fights started downtown

Columbia’s police chief says officers are being pulled from other parts of the city to work downtown three nights a week.

Columbia Police chief Jill Schlude (photo courtesy of Chief Schlude)

Chief Jill Schlude was live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”, telling listeners that officers were across the street when fights broke out early Sunday morning near Ninth and East Walnut downtown:

“What we’ve had to transition to in light of not having a staff is just the night shift watch commander usually on Thursday, Friday (and) Saturday nights is pulling resources from the rest of the city to come downtown,” Chief Schlude says.

Seven people were arrested after the chaotic fights and they range in age from 18 to 57. Six of the seven live in Columbia, while the 57-year-old man is from Kansas City. One of those arrested allegedly struck a police officer in the head.

You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with police chief Jill Schlude here.