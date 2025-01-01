(LISTEN): Columbia Professional Fire Fighters Local 1055 appreciates $5,000 donation from First Responder Support

Columba’s First Responder Support (FRS) has donated $5,000 to the Columbia Professional Firefighters local 1055 for its fire firefighter assistance fund.

Columbia-based First Responder Support (FRS) represents law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS and dispatchers (file photo courtesy of First Responder Support’s website)

First Responder Support executive director Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a mission match:

“We felt like partnering with them would allow us to actually get the funding out quicker and meet the specific needs that come up that we may not necessarily hear about, at least as soon as they need to be addressed,” Rowden says.

First Responder Support (FRS) is an organization in Boone County (October 28, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The fire fighter assistance fund provides critical financial support to members facing hardship, including on-duty and off-duty injuries. It also helps with medical situations and mental health challenges.

Mr. Rowden says First Responder Support is proud to stand with the dedicated professionals who put their lives on the line for the community daily:

“Now when I hear a siren then I begin to think about them and about they’re doing and what’s happening and say a prayer for them. You know because you never know what they’re going to be getting into,” Rowden says.

Columbia Professional Firefighters Local 1055 says the donation from First Responder Support will help to better serve their members during challenging times.