(LISTEN): Columbia REDI hires replacement for Bernie Andrews; role to focus on industrial site development and incentives

The Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president says they’ve hired someone to replace longtime REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews, who retired in February.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated president Paul Eisenstein (2026 photo courtesy of Columbia REDI)

REDI president Paul Eisenstein made the announcement during Wednesday’s REDI board meeting, which 939 the Eagle covered. Mr. Eisenstein spoke to 939 the Eagle after the meeting and emphasizes that’s an essential role:

“This role will focus on industrial site development, also work with our local and state partners on incentives for projects that bring quality jobs to mid-Missouri, to Columbia and Boone County. And so we’re really excited,” he says.

Eisenstein says the candidate has accepted the position and that person’s name will be released in a week or two. That person is still informing their community. Mr. Eisenstein says the person is excited and will play a key role in attracting projects to Columbia and Boone County.