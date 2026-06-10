(LISTEN): Columbia Regional Airport’s manager to appear Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

The manager at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) praises the strong interest in Allegiant Airlines’ new service from COU to Orlando Sanford and to Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

An Allegiant Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport on June 3, 2026 (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Airport manager Michael Parks tells 939 the Eagle we could see more flights in the future:

“This goes to show how much support we have in mid-Missouri to support these flights, not just Allegiant but the other carriers as well. As we continue to grow, it only adds reasons to add more flights in Columbia and continuing to make improvements,” Mr. Parks says.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon at the Allegiant ceremony at Columbia Regional Airport (June 3, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Aviation firm Mead and Hunt says Columbia Regional Airport is the nation’s fastest-growing airport.

Mr. Parks will join host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning at 7 for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program to discuss Allegiant’s new service, American Airlines’ Charlotte flights, the new COU shuttle and other topics.

A United Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport (September 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) welcomed 242,000 passengers in 2025, a record and a 17 percent increase over 2024 statistics.