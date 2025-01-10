(LISTEN): Columbia snow plow drivers now operating 24-7, until further notice

At least 40 Columbia snow plow operators are currently clearing snow on priority roads and in residential neighborhoods this afternoon.

Mizzou’s Memorial Union has seen about four inches of snow (January 10, 2025 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Columbia has received more than five inches of new snow, which means an ordinance is now in effect requiring Public Works crews to plow 24-7 until roads are cleared. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that he appreciates your patience:

“And that’s because we’ve recorded accumulations of more than four inches, and at that point we do go out into the subdivisions,” Mr. Ogan says.

Mr. Ogan also says Go COMO bus service is operating. Trash collection is still happening.

Columbia Public Works says Go COMO buses are operating today, despite the snow. Riders are using the bus here near Rangeline (January 10, 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia’s 45 street department employees have been working 12-hour shifts since last Saturday, responding to snow, ice, sleet and now additional snow. We’ve received at least five inches of snow since last night. Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that snow plow operators are tired:

“All of us here have been working a lot of hours. And the trucks, the workers, the supervisors, they’re all tired but they’re still going at it hard,” says Ogan.

Since Columbia has received more than four inches of snow, the city’s ordinance requiring them to plow 24-7 on priority roads and in residential neighborhoods is now in effect. Virtually all schools across the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area remain closed.