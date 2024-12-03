(LISTEN): Columbia state lawmaker hopeful about his proposed gun legislation in 2025

Legislation that would prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms has been filed for the third straight year by a mid-Missouri state lawmaker.

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on March 5, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that he’s optimistic that his two-page House Bill 299 can get bipartisan support, even with a GOP supermajority in the Missouri House:

“A Republican came to me, a leader in the Republican Party, he brought it up to me last session and said basically David I think we can find 20 Republicans to go along with something like this. And I think the issue is a lot of people are just afraid to stick their neck out,” says Representative Tyson Smith.

He’s concerned about mass shootings at schools and AR-15 weapons. He emphasizes to listeners that he supports the Second Amendment and that teens should be able to hunt and to have guns. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with State Rep. David Tyson Smith here.