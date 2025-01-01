(LISTEN): Columbia State Senator Webber remembers fallen U.S. Marine Luis Castillo

A state senator from Columbia who served two tours in Iraq says people shouldn’t be heroes if they die and villains if they live.

State Sen. Stephen Webber (D-Columbia) serves on the Missouri Senate Veterans Committee (2025 photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Senate Communications)

State Sen. Stephen Webber (D-Columbia) told the story of 20-year-old fallen Marine Luis Castillo at a recent Juneteenth event in Columbia. Castillo was killed in battle in Iraq in 2007. Senator Webber served with Castillo and wonders if Castillo had lived if he would have been told to go back to Mexico:

“I want the same respect that people give to Luis Castillo, who was a 20-year-old (United States) Marine from an immigrant family. I want the same respect to go to his family that’s alive as to go to him that laid his life down for this country,” Senator Webber says.

Senator Webber tells 939 the Eagle that he served in a diverse unit with religious, ethnic and racial diversity. He says it had Marines from both urban and rural areas in the United States:

“A lot of serving in the military is about what it means to be an American. And I think the diversity of our country is reflected in our military and the sacrifices that our military makes. And I think it’s important to lift those up and to honor everybody based off that,” says Webber.

Webber serves on the Missouri Senate Veterans and Military Affairs committee.