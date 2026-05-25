(LISTEN): Columbia’s 98th Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony features veterans, bagpipes and a band

The Columbia Community Band performs Taps at Monday’s 98th Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments.

Boone County commissioners and numerous others presented wreaths during the emotional ceremony. Mizzou professor Tony Lupo presented a wreath and represented the Knights of Columbus:

“To me the importance of the wreath-laying ceremony is to honor those who gave their all so that I can do what I do everyday,” Dr. Lupo says.

A view of the wreaths at Monday’s Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments (May 25, 2026 photo courtesy of Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kendrick’s Twitter page)

The wreath-laying ceremony was sponsored by the General Omar Bradley Mid-Missouri chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. The Boone County Fire Protection District Pipe and Drums provided bagpipes. The ceremony, which honors our fallen military, featured wreath presentations from numerous veterans groups and others. Professor Lupo tells 939 the Eagle he’s grateful:

“I’ve got a lot of folks in my family who are veterans and none of them were ever killed in action, thank God. But I come from a family that does serve,” he says.

A few hundred people turned out for Monday’s Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse monuments (May 25, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The American Legion Post 202’s Honor Guard provided a military firearms salute.