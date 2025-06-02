(LISTEN): Columbia’s Boone Hospital Center expected to add up to 100 new jobs by December

A new four-year agreement between Columbia-based Boone Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is being praised by Boone Health’s chief executive officer.

The sign for the emergency room at Columbia’s Boone Hospital Center (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health communications director Christian Basi)

Brady Dubois says the new four-year agreement ensures continued in-network access to Boone Health’s hospitals, clinics and providers for all Anthem members. Mr. Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that Boone is excited to have this behind them:

“For the local businesses and people who have their health insurance through Anthem, they know that Boone is in-network for all the plans that Anthem offers,” Dubois says.

Columbia’s Boone Hospital (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health communications director Christian Basi)

Mr. Dubois says the agreement provides stability and peace of mind for the thousands of Anthem members in mid-Missouri who rely on Boone Health.

Boone Health is one of the ten largest employers in Columbia/Boone County. Mr. Dubois says they have between 1,800 and 1,900 employees. He says Boone Health has added four primary care providers since January. President Dubois says Boone Health plans to add at least 75 full-time jobs by December, adding that their recruitment goals are aggressive:

“But we’re anticipating adding another 25 providers before the end of the year. We have aggressive recruitment goals, and then we’re looking to add another 75 to 100 FTE’s (full-time employees) on the hospital side,” says Dubois.

Mr. Dubois says Boone Health has also added another surgeon and has added physicians in Columbia and in other mid-Missouri counties served by Boone Health.