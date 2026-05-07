(LISTEN): Columbia’s city council begins two-day retreat Thursday at Old Kinderhook; numerous discussions planned

Columbia’s city council, city manager De’Carlon Seewood, department directors and other city staff will be heading to Old Kinderhook in Camdenton Thursday morning for a two-day council retreat.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe was joined at the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony near Columbia’s Bob McCosh by U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), left, and by Boone County presiding commissioner Kip Kendrick, Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe and by Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred (May 7, 2026 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that the council started these four years ago:

“And really the idea is to have time between council members for one another to build those relationships so that we can work well together. As well as to build it with our high-level staff … administration, department directors all of that … because we know we really need those professionals, experts on staff to help us achieve our goals that we hear from priorities from our community,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

The retreat begins at 10 am Thursday. Some of the topics that will be discussed today include effective governance, championing council interest areas and state of the organization.