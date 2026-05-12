(LISTEN): Columbia’s city council expected to vote Monday on electronic gaming machine issue

Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal to outlaw video lottery terminals.

Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude (at podium) joined Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and others at Tuesday’s press conference in Jefferson City (May 12, 2026 photo courtesy of General Hanaway’s Flickr page)

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway says these terminals are illegal gambling devices.

The measure in Columbia was introduced in March and it’s been tabled until Monday evening. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she plans to vote for the measure:

“We just wanted to make it clear that they were illegal in Columbia. We held off our vote until we saw what was happening at the state, because we knew there was some legislation there. But we waited until (Missouri’s 2026 legislative) session was closer to ending to reintroducing it for us. And so the vote will be on Monday on whether or not they are illegal in Columbia,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

Mayor Buffaloe thanks the state is moving forward on this issue.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway (at podium), Columbia police chief Jill Schlude and others spoke at Tuesday’s press conference in Jefferson City (May 12, 2026 photo courtesy of General Hanaway’s Flickr page)

General Hanaway’s office has announced that the Missouri State Highway Patrol, local law enforcement officers and her office carried out this week’s sting operation and allegedly found illegal gambling devices at Columbia’s Eagle Stop convenience store on North Providence and at Ashland’s Woody’s Pub and Grub.

Monday’s Columbia city council meeting begins at 7 at city hall.