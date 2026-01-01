(LISTEN): Columbia’s city council holds first budget work session on Monday

Columbia’s city council will discuss a lengthy report on the city’s general fund during Monday afternoon’s work session.

Then-Columbia Housing and Neighborhood Services director Rebecca Thompson, right, Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood, left, and city finance director Matthew Lue, middle, brief residents and reporters about the budget/housing at city hall (2024 file photo courtesy of then-Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Monday is the first council work session on the budget. The council’s work session begins at 3 pm at the health department on West Worley. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that the council will hear a 56-page presentation on the city’s general fund:

“And so we’ll go over the general fund. I know the proposed general fund budget is around $133-million,” Mr. Seewood says.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia website)

Mr. Seewood says the general fund is one of the city’s largest funds. Then general fund can be used for a variety of purposes. The largest expense in the general fund is personnel. Mr. Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that his total proposed budget is about $625-million:

“The actual budget will (be) presented to the public for public review that first meeting in August,” says Seewood.

That meeting will take place on Monday August 3. The largest functional group in the city’s general fund is public safety. You can find a link to the 56-page presentation here.